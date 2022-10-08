Magnolia Bakery to bring a taste of New York to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: Magnolia Bakery, popular for its freshly baked desserts, including cupcakes, cakes, pies, cheesecakes, icebox desserts, cookies, and its signature banana pudding, is opening its first Indian store to customers in Hyderabad on October 14. Since it first opened its doors on Bleecker Street in New Yorl City’s West Village in 1996, the brand has been delighting patrons with its warm, inviting décor, baked-from-scratch desserts, and beautifully decorated cakes and cupcakes.

Brought to India by Spago Foods in 2019, the new store in Hyderabad is Magnolia Bakery’s first outlet outside of Bengaluru in India. “Since we first opened in Bengaluru we got a lot of enquiries from people in Hyderabad and requests checking to see if we could deliver to the city. Expanding to this city seemed like a natural next step,” says Zonu Reddy, Partner at Spago Foods, Magnolia Bakery India Franchise.

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, road number 45 Jubilee Hills, the 3,000 sq. ft space has murals featuring caricatures of Hyderabad’s Charminar and monolithic Buddha statue, along with New York City’s Statue of Liberty and iconic yellow taxis.