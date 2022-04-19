Slithering snake slips, falls on girl, bites her to death in Jagitial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

File Photo: Ganta Hadhya.

Jagitial: Death came literally calling for a three-year-old girl in Ibrahimpatam mandal headquarters here in the early hours of Tuesday.

The girl, Ganta Hadhya, who was sleeping along side her parents woke up in panic as a snake slithering along the wooden planks on the roof of the house fell on her. As the panicked girl was trying to throw off the snake, it bit her, even as the horrified parents tried to save her.

The parents rushed her to a hospital in Metpalli where the staff refused to admit her as her condition was very critical, villagers said.

Hadhya was brought to Jagitial hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Villagers said the snake, later identified as an Indian Krait, was also killed.

