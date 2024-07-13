Telangana: Four students bitten by snake in school

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 08:59 PM

Representational Image

Jogulamba Gadwal: Four students of an Urban Residential School in the district were hospitalized after a snake bit them while they were relieving themselves on the school campus here on Saturday.

According to reports, the four students, Anil Kumar, Santosh Naik, Arjun Kumar and Veerendra Chary, were students of the Urban Residential School behind the RDO office. On Saturday afternoon, the students wanted to relieve themselves on the school campus and when they were in the process, a snake is said to have bitten them.

Hearing their screams, the school staff shifted the students to the Government General Hospital here. The students were said to be out of danger and that their condition was stable.

Child Protection and Labour department officials had joined the four students in the school after rescuing them from different work places, including a mechanic’s workshop. The parents demanded stern action against the school staff for their negligence, the reports said.