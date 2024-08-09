Slushy road leads to sick youngster’s death in Mancherial

According to reports, the youngster J Jaswanth suffered a bout of epilepsy and fell unconscious while working in the fields.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 11:32 PM

Mancherial: A slushy road which became completely unmotorable led to the death of a youngster, as the ambulance could not reach him in Konampet village on Friday. According to reports, the youngster J Jaswanth suffered a bout of epilepsy and fell unconscious while working in the fields. His parents called the 108 ambulance, which came up to the village, could not reach the fields as the road was completely unmotorable due to slush.

The worried parents tried to shift him to the ambulance in a bullock cart but by the time they reached the ambulance, some three kilometers away, Jaswanth breathed his last. His parents regretted that if only the ambulance could reach the fields, the 17-year-old man could have survived. The villagers requested officials to get the road repaired and provide better medical services.