Cyberabad Police busts rave party in Gachibowli guest house

Police detained 18 individuals, including women and the organizers, during the raid. Banned drugs and liquor were seized, along with evidence of gambling, as they were found playing cards, betting with money, and consuming alcohol and drugs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 12:08 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police raided a guest house in Gachibowli on the city outskirts and busted a rave party in the early hours on Wednesday.

Police have taken 18 people including women and the organisers from the spot.

Apart from this, banned drugs and liquor too were seized from them.

It was found that they were playing cards, placing bets using money and consuming liquor and drugs.

A case was booked and is being probed.