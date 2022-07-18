Smart cities: Telangana gets zero funds from Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: The union government’s blatant lies about Telangana being a major recipient of Central funds for the development of Karimnagar and Warangal under Smart Cities Mission (SCM) were exposed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday admitting that no assistance was extended to the State in the last three years.

In fact, the BJP government’s discrimination of Telangana when it comes to providing legitimate and rightful financial assistance was also in full glare since BJP-ruled States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were extended assistance under SCM while it was zilch for Telangana in the past three years.

In the last three years, Gujarat received Rs.563.50 crores, neighbouring Karnataka Rs.1,240.16 crore while Uttar Pradesh took the cake, receiving a whopping Rs.1,722 crore. Telangana did not receive a single rupee!



The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), in an official note on the financial support extended to the States under SCM, said that as on July 8, 2022, the Central Government had released Rs.30,751.41 crore for smart cities. Of these, Rs.27,610.34 crore (90 per cent) were utilized.

The SCM was launched June 25, 2015 and 100 Smart Cities were selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As per SCM guidelines, the Central Government provides financial assistance of Rs.100 crore per city per year. An equal amount on a matching basis has to be contributed by the State Governments.

In terms of cumulative funds released by Central Government since 2015-16, Gujarat received Rs.2,139.50 crore and it had utilized Rs.2024.74 crore. Similarly, Karnataka received Rs.2618.16 crore and utilized Rs.2419.95 crore and Uttar Pradesh received Rs.3142 crore and utilized Rs.2699.34 crore. Telangana received only Rs.392 crore and it utilized the funds.

Sharing these details, TSMDC Chairman M Krishank tweeted “Government of India which claims to have provided States Rs.48,000 crore for Smart Cities Mission has not released 1 rupee to Telangana since last 3 years. BJP MP’s care to speak about it in Parliament?”

The Central government’s step motherly treatment towards Telangana evoked sharp criticism from twitter users. Ram Sim tweeted “They have not given funds for Telangana floods and now it is clear BJP is ignoring the State”

What is more striking about the entire episode is that MOHUA had withdrawn the official note for reasons better known to the authorities as told by Press Information Bureau (PIB) officials in Hyderabad.