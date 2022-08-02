| Smashing Blue Shines In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Smashing Blue shines in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:49 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

By Racing Correspondent

Hyderabad: Smashing Blue impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Miss Solitaire (Akshay Kumar) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) (From 1000/400) 46, eased up. Avancia (Kiran Naidu) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Blue Brigade (RB) & Black Auster (Ishwar Singh) (From 1200/600) 47, pair moved easy,

800m:

Shivalik Sight (Ishwar Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Kancha (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Juramento (Akshay Kumar) & Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1000m:

Deccan Danger (Khurshad Alam) & Hot Seat (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Archangels (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Bangor On Dee (RB) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 44, maintains form. Battle Ready (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Sally (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Above The Law (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, improving. Arabian Queen (Akshay Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Pinatubo (Ishwar Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand. Kesariya Balam (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, hard held. Akash (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

Samrat (Ishwar Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Smashing Blue (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Delhi Heights (DS Deora) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Ok Boss (Akshay Kumar) & Different (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well. Wandring Warrior (DS Deora) & 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Ishwar Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46,

pair moved well.