Secunderabad – Sirpur Kagaznagar train halts at Bibinagar after smoke emanates from a coach

Thick smoke was seen from the train, reportedly due to a brake snag.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11:59 AM, Sun - 10 December 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Secunderabad – Sirpur Kagaznagar train was halted at Bibinagar railway station for a while on Sunday morning when smoke came out from a bogie.

Thick smoke was seen from the train, reportedly due to a brake snag. When the train was stopped at Bibinagar railway station, panic struck passengers got off the train.

After repairs, the train left Bibinagar railway station with passengers.