| Youngster Killed One Injured In Road Accident At Bibinagar

Youngster killed, one injured in road accident at Bibinagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 AM, Tue - 22 November 22

Representational image

Yadadri-Bhongir: One youngster died while another was injured in a road accident on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway at Bibinagar of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The incident took place at 12.30 am when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a vehicle.

Badham Shekhar from Raheemkhangudem died on the spot.

More details are awaited.