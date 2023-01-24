Telangana: Man jailed for abetting wife’s suicide in Bibinagar

A local court sentenced a man to three years rigourous imprisonment in the domestic violence and abetment to suicide case of his wife reported in Bibinagar in 2014

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to three years rigourous imprisonment in the domestic violence and abetment to suicide case of his wife reported in Bibinagar in 2014. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

The convicted man is V Krishna (39), a labour from Jemeelapet in Bibinagar. In December 2014, due to harassment from Krishna, his wife Lavanya (32), attempted to die by suicide by pouring kerosene on self and setting ablaze. She died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Bibinagar police had booked a case and arrested Krishna. Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team and announced rewards to them.