Several passengers injured after bus turns turtle in Bibinagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Thu - 29 June 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Several passengers were injured after a private bus turned turtle near Gudur toll plaza in Bibinagar mandal in the district on early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, a bus of Morning Star travels, which was going to Warangal from Bengaluru via Hyderabad, turned turtle while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Local people rushed to the spot and helped the passengers out of the bus by breaking its glass windows. Nearly 20 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.