Sneha chasing back-to-back titles at 8th leg of WPGT

Gurugram: Hyderabad’s Sneha Singh will attempt to become the first ever amateur back-to-back winner in 2020 as she goes into the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the famed DLF Golf and Country Club. Sneha will have to contend with the return of Tvesa Malik, who after a fine season in Europe, makes only her second start of 2020 and the first since the re-start.

The 54-hole Rs.10 lakh event, the second one after the re-start of the Hero WPGT Tour, will feature as many as 30 players, the highest this year, including six amateurs.

Last week the Hyderabad youngster stunned her senior colleagues with a confident start-to-finish victory, which was her second in a professional event. Giving her company from the amateur ranks will be Hunar Mittal, who signalled her arrival with a Tied-second finish with seasoned Amandeep Drall, who despite finishing behind Sneha took the winner’s cheque as the top pro.

This week the field is star-studded with the participation of three of the Indians who played on the Ladies European Tour during the summer.

