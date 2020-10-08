So disappointed and frustrated: Tierney after being asked to self-isolate

Earlier in the day, the Scottish Football Association (FA) announced that Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for coronavirus.

London: Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney has expressed disappointment and frustration after being forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

Earlier in the day, the Scottish Football Association (FA) announced that Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for coronavirus. However, Tierney has also been asked to self-isolate after Lothian Health Protection Team identified the Arsenal player as Armstrong’s one of the close contacts.

“Stuart will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test – Tuesday, 6 October – and will now be unavailable for the forthcoming international matches,” Scottish FA had said in a statement.

“All other members of the squad have returned negative results. However, the Lothian Health Protection Team have identified two players and two members of the backroom staff as close contacts. As a consequence, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie – along with one physiotherapist and one masseur – will require to self-isolate for 14 days as of yesterday, and will also miss the forthcoming matches,” it had added.

Tierney further said that he adhered to all regulations and maintained social distancing from his teammates.

“I’m so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my teammates in the hotel. I’ve also tested negative. I know Arsenal and the SFA are now in discussions with the Scottish authorities to gain a further understanding,” Arsenal’s official website quoted Tierney as saying.

Arsenal, in a statement, said their medical team have confirmed that Tierney was “socially distant” at all times from the player who tested positive and has broken no rules regarding COVID-19 protocols. The club said they are currently seeking further advice and clarification of the details.