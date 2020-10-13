Soaring high with pride

An interesting pep-talk was also given by an Air Force Officer whose daughter is apparently an alumnus of Pallavi Model School, Alwal.

By | Meghana Chavali | Published: 9:09 pm

The Indian Air Force Day was celebrated blissfully in our school. A special assembly was conducted by the students of grade XI (Commerce), with the theme being, ‘Smooth skies never made a skilled pilot’.

The event commenced with students speaking on the importance of Indian Air Force Day, its history and the meaning behind the crest and eagle of the IAF Emblem. The glories and victories of Chief Marshall Arjan Singh were showcased at the virtual event.

An interesting pep-talk was also given by an Air Force Officer whose daughter is apparently an alumnus of Pallavi Model School, Alwal. This helped students boost their motivation as well as enthusiasm and also helped them embrace the new normal.

The grand Air Force song was then played which truly inspired the students and finally ended on a high note with a vote of thanks by our Principal, Mrs. Sunir Nagi.

~ Meghana Chavali

Class XI, Pallavi Model School, Alwal

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .