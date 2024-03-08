| Sobhita Dhulipala Marks 5 Year Anniversary Of Tara In Made In Heaven

By IANS Updated On - 8 March 2024, 12:51 PM

Mumbai: As the series ‘Made In Heaven’ has completed five years of its release, actress Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated her character Tara Khanna with a post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared a motley of on-screen and off-screen pictures from the sets of ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 1, which released in 2019.

The actress treated fans to a glimpse of Tara’s journey through captivating stills and captioned it: “5 Years Of Tara. 5 Years Of MIH S1.”

‘Made In Heaven’ is a romantic drama web series that chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

The series also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

The second season was released in August 2023.

She will next be seen making her Hollywood debut with the film ‘The Monkey Man’.