I don’t want to be anyone’s dream girl anymore: Sobhita Dhulipala

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: ‘Major’ star Sobhita Dhulipala, who is rumoured to be dating actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram recently to share a sassy video. The actor and former beauty queen shared in the trending Reel that she doesn’t “want to be someone’s dream girl anymore”. She added after a small pause, “I want to be their absolutely worst nightmare.”

The ‘Goodachari’ actor can be seen shooting the video in the mirror via her mobile phone. The Reel has close to 300k views at present. “Knowing you, you’ll be both,” commented actor Malavika Mohanan on the post. “Harley Quinn’s nodding,” added entrepreneur Arvind Vijaymohan. “Ah … Those eyes when you smiled,” added a fan named Ashraf Syed. “@chayakkineni Chay likes such women,” added another.

Sobhita regularly posts on social media and sometimes interacts with her fans as well. She posted on Saturday that the lyrical video of her song ‘Sol’ has been released. “As pleasing as it could get! The Lyrical video of #Sol from #PS1 is out now! My favourite song,” she wrote, along with the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

On the work front, Sobhita is looking forward to films such as Mani Ratnam’s two-part magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and her Hollywood debut film ‘Monkey Man’. She also has season two of the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)