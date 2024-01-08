Monday, Jan 8, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:41 AM, Mon - 8 January 24
Social media storm as Indians snub Maldives vacations; #BoycottMaldives trend while celebrities rally for #ExploreIndianIslands

Hyderabad: Social media is abuzz with claims of Indians cancelling their planned vacations to Maldives. The controversy erupted following a tweet by a Minister in Maldives, accusing India of targeting the Maldives and asserting the nation’s superiority in beach tourism. The hashtag #BoycottMaldives’ gained traction on social media platforms among Indians. Many Indian citizens are expressing their displeasure with the Maldives through social media.

Many celebrities have also taken to social media to promote tourism in India with the hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands.

Now, the unfolding diplomatic rift between two countries India and Maldives raises concerns about the future of bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

