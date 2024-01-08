Social media storm as Indians snub Maldives vacations; #BoycottMaldives trend while celebrities rally for #ExploreIndianIslands

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 AM, Mon - 8 January 24

Hyderabad: Social media is abuzz with claims of Indians cancelling their planned vacations to Maldives. The controversy erupted following a tweet by a Minister in Maldives, accusing India of targeting the Maldives and asserting the nation’s superiority in beach tourism. The hashtag #BoycottMaldives’ gained traction on social media platforms among Indians. Many Indian citizens are expressing their displeasure with the Maldives through social media.

Many celebrities have also taken to social media to promote tourism in India with the hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands.

Why should we Indians go to the Maldives when we have Lakshadweep It is more beautiful than the Maldives. Say No To Maldives 🚫 #BoycottMaldives#ExploreIndianIslands | #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/q1KIhLFljR — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) January 7, 2024

Now, the unfolding diplomatic rift between two countries India and Maldives raises concerns about the future of bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024

All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍

Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️

This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024

Wanna make 2024 all about travel and exploring the beautiful & scenic destinations closer to home. On top of my list is nature’s paradise, the #Lakshwadeep islands. Heard so much about this wonderland that I just can’t wait to be there!!! 🌊🌴🏖#ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/tVQlIlilH6 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) January 7, 2024