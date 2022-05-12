Software firm sets up office in Hyderabad; to hire more techies

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:03 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Software consulting company Beyond Key has expanded its presence in India by inaugurating an office in Hyderabad. With this move, the company is set to hire more experts who will provide IT services and solutions to their clients around the world.

Beyond Key already operates in Chicago, Indianapolis, Indore and Pune seeking the best talents, and now with an office in Hyderabad, they will continue to explore further. Their new team of experts will help maintain the reputation of providing guaranteed client delight and industry best practices.

The company has been providing its services to numerous clients for a long time, and by expanding its operations, the company hopes to establish a center of excellence that involves Microsoft 365, Modern Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, NLP, and Dynamics 365.

Beyond Key founder and CEO Piyush Goel said, “We’re excited about our growing team and the new possibilities. Hyderabad is the land of possibilities, and I cannot wait to meet the fresh faces who I’ll get to work with.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .