Solar energy programme in 30 govt schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 11:19 PM

Hyderabad: United Way of Hyderabad (UWH), a non-profit volunteer-led organisation, in partnership with HSBC Global Service Centres India, announced the inauguration of rooftop solar systems at 30 government schools in Hyderabad.

The inauguration was held at Government Girls High School 2nd Lancers, Golconda, and Mamatha Madireddy, managing director and head of Global Service Centres India participated.

The programme covers a total of 65 government schools and six government health centres across Telang