Solve problems of construction workers: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said it was unfortunate that no one was coming to the rescue of construction workers in the State.

Speaking after representatives of Telangana State Committee of the Building Workers’ union (BNKRS) submitted a petition to him, he said the Central and State governments lacked sincerity to solve their problems. He demanded the State government increase the accident insurance to Rs 10 lakh for those who die at the construction site while attending to work, and in case of injury, Rs 5 lakh insurance along with Rs 5,000 towards expenses should be provided.

Also Read Revanth Reddy asks tribals to vote for Congress in Munugode bypoll

He said ESI hospital facility for construction workers must be provided along with allocation of five per cent seats in corporate schools for workers’ children, besides scholarships to study abroad in addition to Rs 5,000 as pension to workers who got identity cards from Workers Welfare Board.