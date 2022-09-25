Revanth Reddy asks tribals to vote for Congress in Munugode bypoll

Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Stating that the Congress was committed to the welfare of tribals, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked the tribal community to support Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the Munugode assembly bypoll.

Speaking at a road show in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in the constituency as a part of his election campaign, Revanth Reddy the Congress high command had provided political opportunities to tribal leaders. The earlier Congress governments also accorded top priority to the welfare of the tribal community. He said the Congress would fight on the issue of podu lands in the assembly constituency and to extend pattas to the tribal if Sravanthi was voted to victory.

Stating that the Munugode bypoll was crucial for the Congress, he alleged that some forces were conspiring to eliminate the Congress from the State if the party faced defeat in the by-election. Stating that CPI State secretary Sambashiva Rao had misinterpreted his comments, Revanth Reddy said he had never said that Communist parties were sold out.