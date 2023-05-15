Somanatha Kalapeeth invites nominations for biennial awards

Nominations should be sent to Dr. Rapolu Satyanarayana, President, Somanatha Kalapeeth, Palakurti, by May 31.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:24 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Nominations should be sent to Dr. Rapolu Satyanarayana, President, Somanatha Kalapeeth, Palakurti, by May 31.

Jangaon: The Somanatha Kalapeeth, a cultural institution in Palakurthi, is inviting nominations for its biennial awards for the year 2022.

The awards are given in the following categories: Somanatha Sahitya Puraskar for significant research on the life and literature of Mahakavi Palkuriki Somanatha, Somanatha Social Search Puraskar for work in line with the ideology of Mahakavi Palkuriki Somanatha, Somanatha Rangasthala Puraskar for theatre practice, Somanatha Sahitya Puraskar for Telugu language literature, Pandilla Shekhar Babu Rajaiah Shastri Swachhanda Bhasha Seva Puraskar for freedom of language, V Chalapati Rao Sahitya Puraskar for literary alchemy, Mushan Damodar Rao Ancient History Research Puraskar for scientific aspects in ancient history and Devagiri Rajaiah Memorial for literary arts.

Nominations should be sent to Dr. Rapolu Satyanarayana, President, Somanatha Kalapeeth, Palakurti, by May 31. More information is available on the Somanatha Kalapeeth website, www.somnathakalapeeth.org.