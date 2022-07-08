Somesh Kumar asks officials to set up special teams for ‘Revenue Sadassu’

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday asked officials to constitute special teams with Collector, Additional Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) for the smooth conduct of ‘Revenue Sadassu’ at the mandal level from July 15.

He gave these instructions during a video conference conducted with all the District Collectors, Additional Collectors, RDOs and other revenue officials of the district here on Friday following directions from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The schedule of revenue sadassu should be widely publicised in the media. Special arrangements like mobile e-seva centre and other basic infrastructure should be provided at the revenue sadassu, he said, adding that all the applications should be properly acknowledged.

The district officials were asked to come prepared with all the details for the meeting to be convened by the Chief Minister on July 11.

