Somesh Kumar praises Geetanagar school in Sircilla

After performing special pujas in Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Somesh Kumar visited the Geetanagar government school in Sircilla town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Somesh Kumar said the Geetanagar government school was setting an example for other government schools.

Somesh Kumar along with family members had visited the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Monday. After performing special pujas in the shrine, Somesh Kumar visited the Geetanagar government school in Sircilla town. He inspected the playground, dining hall, and classrooms. Interacting with students, he tested their talent.

Collector Anurag Jayanth explained about the previous condition of the school and present situation and facilities provided with the initiative of the IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. The strength of students has been enhanced to 980 from 570, the headmaster informed.

Somesh Kumar also visited the apparel park here.