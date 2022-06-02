Someswara Babu elected as chairman of ICAI-Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: K Someswara Babu has been elected as the chairman of the Managing Committee of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India – Hyderabad Chapter for the year 2022-23 after the 57th Annual General Meeting.

He is an Associate Member and Practicing Cost Accountant having six years of experience and worked with various industries such as consumer conglomerates BPL Ltd, Reliance Industries and NSL Mining Reserves Pvt Ltd. held senior positions for a period of 15 years, a press release said.

The other elected office bearers are S. Hima Vidya as vice chairperson, Lavanya Kanduri as secretary and Khaja Jalal Uddin as treasurer while managing committee members are P. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, M. Venkateshwarlu, K.V.N. Lavanya, P. Kalyani and C. Sirisha.