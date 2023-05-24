Sonata Software to begin operations in Nalgonda; more US firms announce Hyderabad plans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: In tune with the State government’s efforts to take IT and IT enabled services to Tier-II towns of Telangana, Sonata Software, a leading modernization engineering company, has announced that it will have operations from the Nalgonda IT Tower, which will be opened shortly. Sonata will be offering 200 job opportunities from its Nalgonda centre. Apart from this, firms including Sanofi and Pi Health also met with the Telangana delegation in the United States and discussed their plans for Telangana.

The Sonata Software announcement was made after Srini Veeravelli, EVP, Sonata Software, met with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Boston. Focusing on software development and technology innovation, this will be a collaborative workspace for engineers to work on innovative solutions catering to the needs of a wide range of industries like banking and financial, healthcare and life sciences, according to an official statement.

The initiative also provides cross-skilling and upskilling opportunities for youth who are eager to delve deep into the skills and technologies of emerging markets, it said, adding that Sonata Software, with its global presence and expertise in developing and deploying end-to-end industry-focused solutions at a large scale, had the potential to be a game changer for Nalgonda and Telangana.

Sanofi leadership team meets KTR

Earlier, a leadership team of pharmaceutical major Sanofi briefed the Minister on their aggressive growth plans in Hyderabad. The company had announced a centre in Hyderabad earlier this year with 350 jobs. The company said the Hyderabad centre was one of their key global ‘Talent Hubs’. During the meeting in Boston, the Minister said the establishment of Sanofi’s global hub in Hyderabad further augmented the State’s broader life sciences strategy.

“It represents a significant step forward in Hyderabad’s leadership role as we strive to become the ‘Health Tech Mecca’ of the world. These type of investments showcase Telangana’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and investing in the future of healthcare,” he said.

Pi Health to establish integrated cancer hospital and research centre in Hyderabad.

Dr. Bobby Reddy, Co-Founder of Pi Health met the Minister in Boston and informed him of the decision to establish an integrated cancer hospital and research centre in Hyderabad.

“I’m delighted that Pi Health has decided to establish a state-of-the-art technology integrated cancer hospital and research centre in Hyderabad and is committed to creating opportunities for the incredible healthcare and IT talent in Telangana to fight cancer and drive the future of medicine,” the Minister said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs) and Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer were present.