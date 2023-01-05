Sonu Sood travels on train footboard; Northern Railway issues him a warning

The railway department urged the actor to not make and post such videos online, as they could be imitated by youngsters.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Many young people in the nation look up to Sonu Sood, but a recent video of the actor received trolling from a number of people, including the Northern Railway. The actor had posted a video of him travelling on a train footboard before the New Year and it received about 1 million views.

Now that the Northern Railway has seen the video, they warned him via their official account. The tweet about Sonu Sood, which was written in Hindi, said that the actor has been an inspiration to many people all around the world, but his most recent video is quite dangerous. They urged the actor to not make and post such videos online, as they could be imitated by youngsters.

The official handle of the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate wrote, “@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of ‘Entertainment’ in movies, not real life! Let’s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a ‘Happy New Year’ for all (sic).”

Several netizens also trolled Sood for sending the wrong message. A Twitter user by the name of Anupam wrote, “Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger (sic).”

“Kindly take action against him for travelling like that! This is risky plus people can follow him and do more such deeds! Punish and set an example,” added another Twitter user.

Watch the video here: