Jr NTR in Oscar race? ‘Variety’s Top 10 Oscars Ballot for Best Actor Nominations features actor’s name

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: One of the most attractive actors in the Telugu film industry is Jr. NTR. Everyone respects the actor’s devotion to acting and desire to give each role his all.

His exceptional performances over the years captured the hearts of many in the South Indian cinema industry, and his most recent feature film, ‘RRR’, has been met with a great deal of acclaim from the public.

With the SS Rajamouli directorial, which dominated the box office and showed no signs of stopping, he became a sensation across India. The movie is making ripples not only in India but even outside. The pan-Indian actor is now the first Indian to be on ‘Variety’s Top 10 Oscars Ballot for Best Actor Nominations, which is the most recent development.

Jr. NTR is one of the several candidates for the Oscars in 2023 due to his internationally acclaimed performance in the magnum opus masterpiece. Reportedly, Jr. NTR was placed in their unranked predictions for the 2023 Oscars before being moved up to their Top 10 list.

This is another acknowledgment of the actor’s tremendous Oscars buzz. It’s widely expected that he will receive numerous nominations for the Oscars in 2023, and possibly even take home the prestigious statuette.

Jr. NTR is now on a family vacation in the United States and will join the ‘RRR’ crew in Los Angeles in 2023 to attend the Golden Globes. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana flew to the United States today to join ‘RRR’ team who is already receiving numerous awards.