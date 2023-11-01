Quinton de Kock slams his fourth century in World Cup

He achieved the feat during South Africa’s encounter with New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: South African Quinton de Kock added another feather to his cap in the ongoing Men’s ODI World Cup by slamming his fourth in the quadrennial event.

He achieved the feat during South Africa’s encounter with New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday.

He scored an impressive 114 runs off 16 balls, comprising of 10 fours and 3 sixes, against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

This landmark also propelled him past the 500-run mark in the tournament, making him the first batsman to achieve this milestone

Notably, he also became the third batsman in the history of game to score four tons in single World Cup event.

While the southpaw scored his fourth against New Zealand, the previous three were achieved against Sri Lanka, Australia and Bangladesh.

He played a crucial role in elevating South Africa to the second position on the points table.