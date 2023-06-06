South Central Railway cancels four trains, two trains partially cancelled

SCR has cancelled four trains whose journey commences on June 7 to June 13, and partially cancelled two trains with journeys commencing on June 7 to June 13 and June 8 to June 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled four trains whose journey commences on June 7 to June 13, and partially cancelled two trains with journeys commencing on June 7 to June 13 and June 8 to June 14.

The cancelled trains include Train No. 07596 from Kacheguda to Nizamabad, 07593 from Nizamabad to Kacheguda, 07854 from Nanded to Nizamabad, 07853 from Nizamabad to Nanded.

The two partially cancelled trains include Train No. 11409 from Daund to Nizamabad, partially cancelled between Mudkhed and Nizamabad which was scheduled to run between June 7 to June 13.

The second train 01413 between Nizamabad to Pandharpur has been partially cancelled between Nizamabad to Mudkhed which was scheduled from June 8 to June 14.

