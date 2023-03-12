South Central Railway earns Rs 200 crore from ticket checking

SCR has achieved a milestone in the ticket checking area by registering highest ever revenue of Rs 200.17 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sun - 12 March 23

Besides ticket checking, SCR has also earned the highest-ever passenger revenue of Rs 4,825.72 crore

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a milestone in the ticket checking area by registering highest ever revenue of Rs 200.17 crore.

The revenue was earned from 28.27 lakh cases booked against irregular travel and un-booked luggage, etc. The previous best revenue earned in ticket checking area was Rs 154.29 crore in the years 2019-20.

Railway officials said the various measures have been taken in the recent times to improve passenger traffic by launching convenient ways of purchasing tickets through UTS mobile App, ATVM Machines near booking counters, Displaying QR codes near the counters etc.

“All these measures along with relentless efforts of ticket checking staff has helped in improving the ticket sales thereby leading to increase in passenger revenue,” officials said.

So far in this financial year, SCR has earned the highest ever passenger revenue of Rs.4, 825.72 crores besides highest revenue in ticket checking.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that ticket checking was a solid mechanism which helps in curtailing the irregular travel and also helps in building confidence among the genuine rail passengers besides improving positive image of the railway.