SCR GM inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics at Rail Nilayam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: A Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics was inaugurated at Rail Nilayam by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, on Thursday. The state-of-the-art facility has been set up to promote research and development in the area of data analytics for the Indian Railways.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain said the Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics is an important initiative by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) which will help Indian Railways in enhancing the efficiency of its operations and services.

CRIS Managing Director, D.K Singh, said the centre will help to leverage the power of data analytics to improve operations, enhance the passenger experience and ensure the safety and security of passengers.

“The centre will bring together experts from the field of data analytics and railway technology to work on cutting-edge research projects aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Indian Railway,” he said.

The centre will work on several research projects related to data analytics including improving passenger experience through the analysis of customer feedback, optimizing the utilization of resources to reduce costs and improve efficiency and the development of predictive maintenance models for trains and infrastructure.

CRIS is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Railways and is responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of major IT systems of Indian Railways including the Passenger Reservation System, Freight Operations Information System, and Integrated Coaching Management System.