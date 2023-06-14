South Central Railway to observe Level Crossing Awareness Day on June 15

South Central Railway will be organizing mass awareness campaigns, special checks at level crossings and conduct street plays to improve public awareness on the dangers of misbehavior at level crossings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: In accordance with the Indian Railways’ decision to observe International Level Crossing Awareness Day on June 15, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to take up campaign to sensitise citizens, particularly road users and promote safe behaviour in and around level crossing gates.

As part of the same, the zone will be organizing mass awareness campaigns, special checks at level crossings and conduct street plays to improve public awareness on the dangers of misbehavior at level crossings.

The SCR has been continually focusing on strengthening safety at manned level crossing gates across the zone. In this regard, the zone has also taken up the elimination of manned level crossing gates in a phased manner and the works are progressing rapidly.

During the financial year, 2022-23 a total of 80 manned level crossings were replaced with construction of Road Under Bridges (RuBs), Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and Limited Height Subways (LHS) on SCR jurisdiction. In the current financial year 2023-24, SCR is working towards the elimination of manned LCs on mission mode.

According to the SCR officials, So far, seven manned level crossings have been removed and the zone has targeted the elimination of more manned level crossings by the end of this financial year.

It has been strengthening safety at level crossing by implementation of caution or signage boards with statutory warning indicating mandatory precautions to be observed when the railway gate is kept closed for the approaching train.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain requested road users to be alert while driving and not endanger the precious lives of others by overlooking the safety guidelines.

