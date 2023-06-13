New temporary booking office at Secunderabad railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The newly constructed temporary booking office of the Secunderabad railway station, which is part of the Indian Railways project to redevelop the railway station, has started functioning from Tuesday.

The temporary booking office has been constructed near the exit gate i.e., near to the parcel office and Gate No.5, on the north-side of the station building. The booking office has 10 counters and will replace the current 9 functional counters which were being operated near Gate No.3 of the present station building.

The booking office will provide all facilities to the passengers like purchase of Unreserved (General) tickets, platform tickets, and renewal of season tickets as well as enquiry facility. Further, passengers can also continue to book their tickets without the need to stand in the queues through UTS App from their mobile, which provides all facilities as well.

South Central Railway (SCR), General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain said that the upgradation works were proceeding at a fast pace.

He appealed to the rail passengers to cooperate with railways in availing their tickets services from the new temporary booking office as well as from the UTS App on their mobiles.

