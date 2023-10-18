South India’s largest full-line Daikin showroom inaugurated in Hyderabad

The one of its kind showroom in Hyderabad, it offers comprehensive range of Daikin products and services under one roof

18 October 23

Hyderabad: Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd., and Sri Comforts – Hyderabad headquartered two-decade old largest authorized Daikin dealer and air conditioning solution provider in South India, unveiled the first and the largest full-line showroom of Daikin in South India, Sri Comfort Air Products & Services.

Kanwaljeet Jawa, Chairman and Managing Director, Daikin Airconditioning India, formally inaugurated the facility established by Sri Comforts, at SP Road, Secunderabad. B. Kalyanaraman, CEO, Sri Comforts, N. Kutumba Rao, Regional Director, South, Daikin Airconditioning India, Sanjay Goel, Sr Vice President, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd., and P Vasundara, Partner, Sri Comforts, were present on the occasion.

The one of its kind showroom in Hyderabad, it offers comprehensive range of Daikin products and services under one roof. Daikin, from Japan, is the leading innovator and provider of advanced high-quality air-conditioning solutions for residential, commercial and industrial segments, a press release said.

Kanwaljeet Jawa said, “we have 4.5 million customers today connected through our Daikin solution plazas and Daikin dealers. Today, Daikin is ready to take on the world with its manufacturing capabilities and the best price proposition to serve the world through high decibel exports.”

