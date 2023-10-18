Hyderabad-based Freyr Energy raises Rs 58 crore

Other investors who participated in the round are Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund (SEEAA), Lotus Capital LLC, and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Other investors who participated in the round are Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund (SEEAA), Lotus Capital LLC, and others.

Hyderabad: Freyr Energy, a leading tech-enabled rooftop solar company, has secured an equity investment of Rs 58 crores. The round was led by EDFI ElectriFI, an EU-funded impact investment facility managed by EDFI Management Company which invested USD 3 million.

“We are excited about this fundraiser and bringing on-board like-minded investors. This strategic investment reinforces Freyr Energy’s commitment to empower Indian retail customers and will allow us to make investments in building our team, product development, and marketing to continue scaling at a rapid pace,” said Radhika and Saurabh, Co-Founders, of Freyr Energy.

Other investors who participated in the round are Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund (SEEAA), Lotus Capital LLC, and others.

Freyr Energy is at the forefront of sustainable change accelerating the transition to solar energy for retail customers in India.