SP Chandramohan emphasises efficiency, accountability

Addressing the staff, the SP emphasised the importance of implementing the 5S technique—an efficient Japanese management approach that advocates Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Mahabubabad: Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Gundeti Chandramohan inspected Dornakal, Garla, and Bayyaram police stations on Wednesday to assess the operational status and environment of these police stations. He made a thorough review of records and a close examination of the tasks performed by the station personnel. He urged the staff to discharge their duties with responsibility, with the aim of earning the appreciation of the community they serve.

As part of the evaluation process, the SP recommended a focused review of CD files pertaining to grave cases registered at these police stations. Urgent attention was directed towards the swift resolution of pending cases, the prompt deposit of seized properties in their corresponding courts, and the expeditious handling of closed cases with court authorization.

Addressing the staff, the SP emphasised the importance of implementing the 5S technique—an efficient Japanese management approach that advocates Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain. This approach aims to enhance case resolution efficiency by maintaining up-to-date records while adhering to standardized operating procedures (SOPs). The SP encouraged staff members to promptly communicate any challenges they encounter, and ensure their resolution.

During the visit, concerns regarding the availability of restrooms for staff were raised and addressed. In addition, the SP conducted a review of the police station’s predominant case types and urged the staff to strategically plan their duties, considering the upcoming elections. Awareness of the deployment of “blue colts” and “petro cars” for patrol duties prompted specific instructions to ensure robust security measures and prevent thefts.