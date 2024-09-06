SPDCL CMD asks consumers to lodge complaint against power staff demanding bribes

Published Date - 6 September 2024

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui has asked consumers to contact 040-2345 4884 or 7680901912 to file complaints against corruption, if the staff demands for a bribe.

Special arrangements had been made in his office to receive complaints of corruption in the SPDCL jurisdiction, Musharraf said, adding that the consumers could also send their complaints through WhatsApp.

“The company is committed to providing quality services to its consumers by following high standards. However, some staff and officers are indulging in corrupt practices, tarnishing the company’s image. To address this, special arrangements have been made to directly receive complaints from consumers and resolve them, and to check irregularities,”he said.

Stating that the company was already providing various services through its website and Mobile App, he said the consumers could avail services like new service connections, category changes, title transfers and billing corrections online. ”

If anyone causes inconvenience to consumers or shows negligence towards duties, it will not be tolerated,” Musharraf warned the employees.