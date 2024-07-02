Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy meet Guv CP Radhakrishnan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 03:03 PM

Source: X

Hyderabad: Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Later, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari also called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had met the Governor on Monday and discussed a few issues, including forthcoming budget session, cabinet expansion, new Bills likely to be introduced by the State Government.