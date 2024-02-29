Special drive from March 1 for pending Dharani applications

All the District Collectors have been directed to form two-three teams in every Tahsildar office to scrutinise the pending applications, conduct field inspections and prepare reports, within a stipulated time frame.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 04:46 PM

Hyderabad: For speedy disposal of the pending applications in the Dharani portal, a revenue special drive will be conducted at all the Tahsildar offices across the State from March 1 to 9.

According to the orders issued, the teams will comprise revenue officials, paralegals and community surveyors working in DRDAs, Agriculture Extension Officers and Panchayat secretaries. Necessary training has been already given to these teams where the pending applications will be distributed either module-wise or village-wise.

They will verify all types of land records including Setwar, Khasra Pahani, Sessala Pahani, old pahanis, 1B register and Dharani portal as well as details pertaining to assignment, Inam, PoT registers, Bhoodan, Wakf and endowment lands, if necessary.

The District Collectors have been instructed to provide the Tahsildar office teams with access to pending applications and the documents submitted along with those applications.

The team leads will ensure that information is given to applicants through village-level officers or WhatsApp/phone/SMS. Based on the verification, the teams will prepare reports on each application recommending acceptance or rejection.

A total 16 modules have been identified for quick disposal in the first phase, at the level of the Tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer, the District Collector and also the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

While the Tahsildars and the District Collectors have been directed to dispose of the applications within seven days, the RDOs and the Additional Collectors (Revenue) must dispose of them within three days.

“The special drive is being conducted based on the suggestions made by the Dharani Committee and to bail out of the problems faced by the farmers and other applicants. The grievances which can be resolved without much complications will be disposed of immediately.

Based on the reports submitted by the District Collectors and disposal of the applications, pending applications pertaining to certain complex issues will be disposed of in the next phase,” a top official in the Revenue department said.