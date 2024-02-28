Telangana Govt will address Dharani grievances: Minister Ponguleti

Minister Ponguleti along with district Collector VP Gautham distributed Kalyan Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at different places in Palair constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 06:30 PM

Minister P Srinivas Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in Palair constituency of Khammam district.

Khammam: The State government would address nearly 2.45 lakh grievances received on Dharani portal, said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The minister along with district Collector VP Gautham distributed Kalyan Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at different places in Palair constituency on Wednesday.

He laid the foundation stone for a Tribal Model Residential School at Mohammedapuram to be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore and a Greenfield Mini Stadium to be built at a cost of 2.65 crore at Venkatagiri.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the government of the six guarantees implemented RTC free travel scheme and Rajiv Arogyashri limit enhanced to Rs 10 lakh. Two more guarantees were also brought under implementation.

The government would fulfill its promise no matter how difficult it was. If there were any mistakes in the applications given in the Praja Palana programme, the public could apply again. LPG cylinder for Rs 500 would be given to all those who deserve it, Srinivas Reddy said.

He alleged that thousands of acres were occupied by the previous government in the name of Dharani. The government has been making efforts to issue white ration cards to eligible families soon. Rs 2,500 assistance to women would soon be given.