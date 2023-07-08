Special team formed to probe Falaknuma Express fire accident case

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police who are investigating into the Falaknuma Express fire incident, formed a special team to probe the case.

Seven coaches of the train running between Howrah and Secunderabad were damaged when fire caught the train near Pagidipalli railway station in Bommaipalli in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Bhooja Raju, DSP (Secunderabad Rural), Government Railway Police, said as of now a ‘fire accident’ case is booked and investigation started into the incident.

“Forensic Science experts were roped in to collect samples which will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. After the report comes we will know the cause of the fire and proceed accordingly. Senior officials are supervising the investigation directly,” he said.

The incident occurred close to Pagidipalli railway station around 50 km from Hyderabad, at about 11.30 am on Friday. The fire which is suspected to have ignited from ‘S4’ coach spread to ‘S5’ and ‘S6’ coaches, heavily damaging them and partially damaging four other coaches.

As soon as the fire erupted in the coach, alert passengers pulled the alarm chain. The loco pilot stopped the train immediately and the passengers escaped, before the flames spread.