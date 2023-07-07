Anonymous letter threatening repeat of Odisha train tragedy in Hyderabad becomes matter of concern

The railway authorities have maintained that the Falaknuma Express has no sabotage angle and preliminary enquiries have only indicated a possible electrical short circuit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: An anonymous letter received by the local railway authorities a week ago allegedly threatening a repeat of the Balasore train tragedy in Hyderabad, has become a matter of concern now, with the Falaknuma Express fire mishap incident reported just days later.

The railway authorities have maintained that the Falaknuma Express has no sabotage angle and preliminary enquiries have only indicated a possible electrical short circuit.

“We see no link between the hoax letter and today’s incident. We had already informed the Government Railway Police and they are on the job of identifying and nabbing the sender of the letter,” said a senior railway official.

Meanwhile, the Gopalapuram police investigation the hoax letter case said they have requested the post offices to intimate them if they get any details of the sender. According to sources, the threat letter is learnt to have been posted from Gandhinagar area. “Efforts are on to identify and nab the sender,” said a police official.

The railway has issued red alert across all zones after receiving the anonymous letter addressed to Divisional Railway Manager of Secunderabad division.