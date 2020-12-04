Special teams to inspect 2BHK houses in Kothagudem

Tahsildars told to prepare list of beneficiaries

Kothagudem: Special teams of officials would be formed to inspect and check construction quality of double-bedroom houses in Kothagudem district, said District Collector MV Reddy here on Friday.

He directed the officials to come up with a plan of action to carry out the inspections of the houses under construction. Tahsildars were asked to prepare the list of beneficiaries by next Thursday.

The Collector held a video conference with revenue, panchayat raj and tribal welfare engineering wing officials on Thursday. The tender process for 13 units to be built by Tribal Welfare Department has to be completed by November 20, in case the officials failed to do so they would be surrendered to the government, he warned.

The State government has taken up the double-bedroom houses programme in order to provide shelter to the homeless. If the land was not available at the villages where the houses were planned to be built, the officials with the help of local legislators should identify another village in the same mandal, Reddy suggested.

He directed the officials to submit proposals for developing infrastructure at the houses whose construction was completed. He expressed anger at a few tahsildars who failed to complete the process of selecting beneficiaries.

He instructed the officials to take advance possession of the lands required for the construction of Sitamma Sagar project while reviewing land allotment for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, Sitamma Sagar, Sathupalli trunk canal and Bhadradri power plant.

Peg marking of 550 acres of land of the 1052 acres required for Sitamma Sagar second phase has to be finished by November 10. The land survey has to be completed by November 15, Reddy added.

