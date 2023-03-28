Specialized lab for Flow Chemistry setup at UoH

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: A specialized laboratory for Flow Chemistry and process intensification has been established in the School of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) programme.

Flow Chemistry and continuous manufacturing has several advantages including faster reaction times, cheaper, flexible production, and minimal waste generation over traditional batch processes practiced in chemistry labs and industries for over a century.

The laboratory was set up under the guidance of Prof. Ashwini Kumar Nangia, Dean, School of Chemistry and Prof. Perali Ramu Sridhar, a synthetic carbohydrate chemist, along with their PhD students and postdocs.

UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao said the new facility gives them an opportunity to train students and researchers in this field with ease. “Flow chemistry offers tweaking of reaction conditions that facilitate exploration of a rich plethora of reaction conditions landscape,” Prof. Rao added.