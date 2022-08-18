IIT-Hyderabad campus gets another hi-tech building

Department of Chemistrys new building at IIT-Hyderabad.

Sangareddy: Yet another department has got a separate building in Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Thursday.

University Distinguished Professor Goverdhan Mehta has inaugurated the ultra-modern building in the presence of Director of Board of Governors BVR Mohan Reddy, Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty, faculty and students at IIT-H Campus in Kandi of Sanagreddy district.

The infrastructure inaugurated today is a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). The building is a G 5 structure with a built-up area of 10,063 sq metre and a floor plate area of 2,146 sq metre.

Congratulating the faculty and students, Prof Mehta has called upon them to play a role in making India a carbon-neutral by 2070.“We exist, thanks to molecules like ammonia, and as a chemist, we should see what, why and how systems can be adopted in Chemistry to ensure a sustainable future, he suggested. BVR Mohan Reddy has asked them to take up the research which is applicable and gives greater results to society at large.

Director of IIT-H Prof Murty said that the independent building will take up the students to pursue better research besides the department can also grow by introducing new academic programmes.

“With 280 enthusiastic faculty and excellent students, IITH has been doing exceedingly well in academics, and research, which is reflected in terms of various rankings. I am delighted that the construction activity of Phase-II is going well”, he said.