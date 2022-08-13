| Spectacular Cruise Mountain Rose Stags Leap Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Spectacular Cruise, Mountain Rose, Stag’s Leap shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Spectacular Cruise, Mountain Rose, Stag’s Leap, Life’s Living & Picture Me moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 47, handy. Dream Station (Rohit Kumar) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up. Cape Town (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Passion) (Ishwar Singh) 48, pair moved easy.

800m:

Varenna (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/46, shaped well. Cash Register (A Joshi) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-4, 600/48, moved easy. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-1, 600/46, handy. Candy Girl (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Best Buddy (RS Jodha) 1-2, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Malibu (Kuldeep Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Pedro Planet (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, maintains form. NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, handy. Spectacular Cruise (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Mountain Rose (Mohith Singh) & Purple Rock (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/43, former moved well. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant), Life’s Living (RB) & Picture Me (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, trio worked well.