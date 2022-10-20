Speed up Mana Ooru Mana Badi works in Gajwel: Collector to officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Siddipet: Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has instructed officials to expedite the works of Mana Ooru Mana Badi in the Gajwel Assembly Constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During a review meeting with officials of Gajwel Constituency in Siddipet Collectorate on Thursday, the Collector reviewed the progress of the works in Gajwel, Jagadevupur, Kondapak, Markook, Mulugu and Wargal Mandals by talking separately with each of the Mandal officers. Saying that the major works such as electricity supply, drinking water supply, and major and minor repairs were completed so far, Patil said the works of colouring were on.

He instructed the MPDOs, MPOs and APOs to inspect the progress of each and every school by making an inspection personally. Suggesting them to complete the works of toilets, kitchen room and dining halls on priority over additional classrooms, boundary hall, and sump under MNREGS scheme, the Collector instructed engineering officials to complete the tender process on a war footing in the remaining schools.