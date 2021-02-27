Speed up suspension bridge works, Khammam officials told

The Lakaram tank bund, which has become a major attraction in the city, would become even more attractive after the completion of the bridge construction.

By | Published: 12:53 am

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan instructed the officials to complete the works of the ongoing suspension bridge at Lakaram tank bund, at the district headquarters, as per schedule.

He along with the Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi visited the construction site to inspect the progress of works on Friday. The Lakaram tank bund, which has become a major attraction in the city, would become even more attractive after the completion of the bridge construction, he said.

The suspension bridge was being built to offer entertainment to the denizens of Khammam, said the Collector who inspected the foundation works that were underway and directed the officials concerned to maintain quality in the works. Karnan informed that in order to facilitate the construction works the water level in the tank was reduced. He directed the irrigation officials to carry out works like removal of silt and revetment of the bund, if required.

Facilities like open gym, walking track, rope cycling and others were already available at the tank bund for the convenience of the people. The suspension bridge would be an added attraction at the tank bund, he noted. The Collector also directed the engineering and RTC officials to complete the works related to the new RTC bus station, which were in finishing stage. He wanted the officials to ensure entry and exit of buses from the bus station without any disruption to traffic on the by-pass road.

Trainee Collector Varun Reddy, Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Shanker Naik, District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy and others were present.