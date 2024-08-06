CM Revanth Reddy to announce third phase loan waiver at Wyra on August 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 04:22 PM

File photo of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The third phase loan waiver will be announced on August 14. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will make the formal announcement of the loan waiver benefiting over 11.50 lakh farmers with crop loan outstanding of up to Rs 2 lakhs, after releasing the Godavari water to Khammam district at Khammam , Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference, the Minister said Agriculture officials would reach out to every farmer and help them address the complaints pertaining to non-implementation of the loan waiver.

In the first phase about 17000 farmers had faced issues for consideration of loan waiver. Technical issues encountered in respect of nearly 10,000 of such accounts were addressed and the waiver amounts were credited.

In the second phase, about 30,000 accounts had faced similar problems. Once the third phase waiver was implemented, all such issues would be examined and step would be taken to ensure that the waiver amounts were crediting to the accounts finally. The Department of Agriculture would shoulder the responsibility to ensure that the waiver benefit would reach the genuine farmers.

On the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa, the Minister said the government was still in the process of taking the opinion of stakeholders and the various sections of the society to arrive at a conclusion on the eligibility of the beneficiaries. More clarity was needed in respect of the tenant farmers and the landowning farmers for implementation of the assistance. The process would certainly involve some delay and the government was seriously involved in the process, he said.

The Minister stated that moves were afoot for implementing the crop insurance scheme at the cost of the State government. Ruling out the scope for resuming pumping operations from Medigadda barrage under the KLIS, he said the NDSA would have the final say.